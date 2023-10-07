Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.70

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 159569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Ethernity Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching. It provides ENET flow processors for telco/cloud network; ACE-NIC40 SmartNIC, an open flow enabled software acceleration NIC; ACE-NIC50 SmartNIC, which offers 10/25G Ethernet connectivity and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) acceleration; and ACE-NIC100 SmartNIC that provides flexible 10/25/40/100G Ethernet connectivity and programmable FPGA acceleration.

