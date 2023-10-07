ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Trading Down 0.6%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.