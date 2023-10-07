European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Cut to $20.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on European Wax Center from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EWCZ

European Wax Center Price Performance

European Wax Center stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in European Wax Center by 77.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in European Wax Center by 184.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in European Wax Center by 78.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth $58,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.