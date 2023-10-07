Evercore ISI Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $60.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,923,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

