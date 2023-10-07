Evercore ISI Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $75.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a one year low of $65.50 and a one year high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

