Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of FPI opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $504.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

In related news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 66,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $678,324.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,963,000.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 31,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 66,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

