FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) VP Jennifer L. Johnson Sells 13,348 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
FedEx Stock Performance
NYSE:FDX opened at $257.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.44.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
