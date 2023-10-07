FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) VP Jennifer L. Johnson Sells 13,348 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FDX opened at $257.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

