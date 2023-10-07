Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.62. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.