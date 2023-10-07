Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

