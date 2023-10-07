Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.54 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

