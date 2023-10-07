Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

