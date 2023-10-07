Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 585 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $295.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

