Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

