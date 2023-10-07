Financial & Tax Architects LLC Cuts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Pentair by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,291,000 after buying an additional 367,956 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Up 0.8 %

PNR opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

