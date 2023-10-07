Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 756.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,263 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.