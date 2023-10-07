Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $595,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.73 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

