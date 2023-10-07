Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

