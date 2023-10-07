Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,022,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,459 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,409,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,209,000 after buying an additional 157,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,482,000 after buying an additional 213,236 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,936,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,935,000 after buying an additional 86,697 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

KXI stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.