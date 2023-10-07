Financial & Tax Architects LLC Invests $312,000 in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,963,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Finally, Metlife Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,518,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ECH opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

