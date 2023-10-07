Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 863,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $47.47 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

