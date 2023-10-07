Financial & Tax Architects LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,282,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $17.70 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.