Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 65,558 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

