Financial & Tax Architects LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 337,913 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,306,000 after acquiring an additional 395,841 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,019,000 after acquiring an additional 411,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTWO opened at $69.96 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.54.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

