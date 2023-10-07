Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 18,020 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.