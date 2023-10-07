Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

