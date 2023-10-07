Financial & Tax Architects LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $400.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $388.10 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.87 and a 200 day moving average of $453.46.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.47.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

