First Digital USD Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC on major exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $409.62 million and $1.71 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 409,761,178 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 409,761,178.17. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99980635 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,765,145,795.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

