First Merchants Corp Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.80.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $263.97 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $254.87 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

