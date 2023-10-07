First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 190,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 58.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 55,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.2 %

CRL opened at $193.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

