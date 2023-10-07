First Merchants Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,959,000 after buying an additional 642,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $50.11 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.28.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

