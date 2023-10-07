First Merchants Corp Has $414,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Merchants Corp reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

