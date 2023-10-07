First Merchants Corp Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Dominion Energy by 35.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 104,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 61,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 36,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,198,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 79,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on D. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

