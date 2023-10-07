First Merchants Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

IYH opened at $272.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $250.10 and a 12 month high of $294.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

