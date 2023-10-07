First Merchants Corp Sells 78 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $296.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

