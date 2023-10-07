FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of FirstService worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 264.9% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FirstService by 39.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 1,163.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock opened at $144.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average of $148.00. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $114.80 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.07.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.