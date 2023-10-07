Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.76.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average of $119.60.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $822,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,373,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,428,920. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

