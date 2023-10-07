Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 11,457 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $337,179.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,115,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $354,365.01.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $366,051.15.

On Thursday, August 17th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $351,729.90.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $341,876.88.

FLYW opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 58.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,293,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLYW. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

