Focused Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $112,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 178,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,439,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.71 and a 200-day moving average of $446.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

