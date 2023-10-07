Focused Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 3.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $88,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.32. 3,204,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,792. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.03.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

