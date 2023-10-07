Focused Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $79,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.89. 1,104,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,139. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.30.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.