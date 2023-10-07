Focused Investors LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 7.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $208,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELV traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.96. 1,112,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,492. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

