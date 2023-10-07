Focused Investors LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 3.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Target worth $101,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $341,198,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.01. 7,556,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.50.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

