Forza Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 1,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.1 %

COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The company has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

