Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

