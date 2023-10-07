Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 101,409.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NUE opened at $157.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.