Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

