Forza Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

