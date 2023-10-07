Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P E Global LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 3,755,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,076,000 after purchasing an additional 264,407 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 153,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.37 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

