Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.9 %

SNPS opened at $473.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $476.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.22 and a 200-day moving average of $423.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

