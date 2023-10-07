Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,060,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 615.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 253,268 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

